Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness believes the Leeds United hierarchy should only consider building a new stadium after a key condition has been met.

Speaking on Football Insider‘s Insider Track podcast, the ex-Toffees' key figure Wyness revealed his belief that the Whites need to be in a stable place in the Premier League if they are to even consider the possibility of taking on a project of this magnitude.

Having been promoted to the top flight under Marcelo Bielsa in 2020, fans of the West Yorkshire club would have been expecting the club to remain at the top level for some time under such an experienced and gifted manager.

Leeds were able to keep themselves up during their first two campaigns, but they struggled during the third season and finished in 19th place in the end.

That consigned them to relegation, although they were in a strong position to secure a top-flight return at the first time of asking, having retained many of their key first-teamers from the season before.

Unfortunately for them, they fell at the final hurdle, with their key players failing to make a difference in their 1-0 defeat against Southampton in the play-off final back in May.

Some of these figures, including Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter, have both left the club since the Wembley heartbreak, which could have reduced Daniel Farke's side's chances of getting promoted anytime soon.

However, they recruited some very gifted players during the summer and that could help them to secure a top-tier return at the second time of asking.

Leeds United's 2024 Summer Transfer Window Signings Player Signed From? Loan/Permanent? Joe Rodon Tottenham Hotspur Permanent Alex Cairns Salford City Permanent Joe Rothwell AFC Bournemouth Loan Jayden Bogle Sheffield United Permanent Largie Ramazani Almeria Permanent Manor Solomon Tottenham Hotspur Loan Ao Tanaka Fortuna Dusseldorf Permanent Isaac Schmidt St. Gallen Permanent

Keith Wyness predicts when Leeds United

Wyness has no doubt that Leeds fans would be able to fill a new stadium, but he doesn't believe plans to build it should get fully underway until they have established themselves as a solid top-tier team.

He said: "You’ve got to stay in the Premier League for a couple of years before you even consider a new stadium for Leeds.

"I’ve always said you need to be in the top division for five years before you’re considered stable. You’ve only got to look at some of the clubs in danger of relegation.

"Leeds is a big club, it would fill a new stadium without doubt. But they would like to see a bit more stability, and they missed that chance when they were relegated last time.

"It’s a problem for Leeds and they’ve got to get it sorted. But after a couple of seasons in the Premier League, I think they would start to push the buttons to kick this project off.

"That’s what I think the 49ers will be looking at."

Leeds United's board have already aided phase one of the journey

Getting back to the top tier is probably the first step for Leeds in their potential future quest to build a new arena.

They may have lost some valuable players during the summer, but they have also recruited very well.

The board sanctioned moves for the likes of Joe Rodon, Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon, all of whom could be game-changers for the Whites this term.

And with the board's backing, Farke has a team that is more than capable of securing a place in the top two and winning the play-offs if needs be.

This strong squad could guide Leeds to promotion and take the club one step closer to expanding their current stadium or building a new home ground.