Highlights Archie Gray's family ties to Leeds United potentially adds pressure on him to stay.

Another season at Elland Road could increase Gray's value.

Staying at Leeds, regardless of division, is the best decision for Gray at this point.

Archie Gray's family connections to Leeds United could help the club retain him beyond the end of the summer window, according to Keith Wyness who made this point on Football Insider's Inside Track podcast.

The Whites are at risk of losing quite a few players during the summer transfer window if they fail to secure promotion at the end of this term.

Having missed out on automatic promotion, with Leicester City and Ipswich Town going up at their expense, Daniel Farke's side will need to win the play-offs if they are to have any chance of securing promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

If they don't end up being victorious, they look destined to lose Crysencio Summerville, who has been brilliant this term and recorded 30 goal contributions (goals and assists) in all competitions during the 2023/24 campaign.

Willy Gnonto and Dan James are two other attacking players who could attract interest, along with Georginio Rutter who has finally settled in at Elland Road following an underwhelming start to life in West Yorkshire during his first few months at the club.

At the back, Ethan Ampadu is a player who could be of interest to clubs in the summer, and it seems more unlikely that they would be able to hold on to Joe Rodon if they remain in the Championship.

Wyness: Key factor could help Leeds United to keep Archie Gray

Gray, 18, is the player who could attract the most interest though, having become a regular starter this term and shining as both a midfielder and a full-back.

Archie Gray's 2023/24 campaign at Leeds United (As of May 9th, 2024) [League games only - Sofascore stats] Appearances 44 Started 40 Average Sofascore rating 6.87

His contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2028 - and Wyness believes a key factor could help Leeds to keep hold of the England youth international.

He said: "Archie Gray has got heritage and family tradition which is totally steeped in Leeds. It goes beyond the normal relationship between player and club.

"You would expect a lot of family pressure to be applied on him to stay at Leeds and help them get promoted if they don’t manage it.

"He’s a great young talent, and I don’t think being in the Championship another season would hurt his value. In fact, I think another season of being in the shop window would increase his value.

"It depends on how he’s advised, but I think his heart will be with Leeds. Sometimes, agents don’t go with your heart but instead go with where they think the best value for your career is.

"I do think one more season at Leeds could be the right decision for him. It would help him be remembered well at Elland Road."

Archie Gray can't make a reckless decision on his future

Elland Road is the best destination for Gray at the moment.

He has stepped up to this level well and hasn't looked out of place.

Game time has helped him to develop rapidly and he's likely to get plenty of game time next season if he stays put, regardless of which division the Whites are in next term.

If he moves in the summer, there are no guarantees that he will be able to shine as much.

At Elland Road, he's in a familiar destination where he can thrive. And this is where he should stay for now, regardless of which league Leeds are playing in during the 2024/25 campaign.