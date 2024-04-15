Highlights Keith Wyness warns of a "fire sale" if the club doesn't secure promotion this season.

He believes three or four key men could be sold very quickly to balance the books if they don't seal a Premier League return.

Players like Harry Souttar, Danny Ward, Daniel Iversen and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall would surely be in the frame to leave.

Former football club CEO Keith Wyness believes Leicester City could end up selling three or four key players before the end of June if they don't win promotion at the end of this term, speaking to Football Insider.

The Foxes may be in a stronger position on the pitch than most others in the Championship, but they have recently reported £89.7m in losses for the 2022/23 campaign, a concerning figure for the club.

These figures were revealed after they were charged by the Premier League with a breach of financial rules, with more charges potentially set to come from either the same body or the EFL if they fail to balance the books and ensure they remain within the limits.

Keith Wyness on Leicester City's financial concerns

Clubs in the top tier are permitted to lose £105m over a three-year period, but the Foxes have lost more than £215m during that time.

That is hugely concerning for the club and even though they sold the likes of James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Timothy Castagne in the summer to generate funds, they also spent a decent amount to bring in players too.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Summer Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

With this in mind, they may need to cash in on some key players early on in the window, regardless of whether they are promoted back to the Premier League at the end of this season or not.

But Wyness is particularly concerned about a potential firesale at the King Power Stadium if they aren't promoted.

He said: "They’d have to take some serious action (if they don't go up).

"With the parachute payments, after the first year – if you don’t go up – it’s a big roll of the dice. For a third year, it’s even bigger. The payments stop, and that will be the biggest issue for Leicester.

"If they don’t go up, they’ll have the playoffs to go through. I’ve been through that agony if you miss out, I know what that’s like.

"If they don’t get the job done automatically or through the playoffs, then three or four top players could be sold very quickly – before the accounts cut-off on 30 June.

"It could become a fire sale. The demand won’t be high, but there are quality players."

With Ipswich Town and Leeds United also firmly in the mix for an automatic promotion spot, there is a chance that they won't secure a top-two finish.

The players Leicester City could sell to try and remain within financial limits

The Foxes still have time to make up the deficit that they may need to make up before the end of June, but they may need to sell quite a few players.

Harry Souttar is one player who will surely be up for sale, with the Australia international barely winning any game time for Leicester this season.

Danny Ward and Daniel Iversen may also be sold considering they have other capable options between the sticks.

In terms of key players who could leave, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has attracted plenty of interest and could command a high fee.

His contract doesn't expire until 2027, so clubs will know that they need to fork out a decent amount to buy him.