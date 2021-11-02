Keith Millen offers early Carlisle United assessment

Carlisle United’s new manager Keith Millen says that he has to seek a suitable playing style for his team.

This week, Millen undergoes his first full week in charge at the Cumbrian outfit.

He has taken it upon himself to discover a type of football that will help his players reignite their identities.

The former Bristol City boss admitted that he does not have the right players to execute the “long-ball” approach.

When talking to the News & Star after his first game in charge (a defeat to Northampton), Millen said: “You can work more in training, without a doubt.

“I said to my players that me and my staff need to consider if it’s a playing style or change to the system that is going to help.”

Millen’s first fixture resulted in a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Cobblers at Sixfields Stadium on Saturday, in which Paul Lewis scored a hat-trick.

Millen added: “We coped well with Northampton…when we get the ball, we’ve got to have a way of playing that hurts the opposition.”

Chris Beech, Millen’s predecessor, often received criticism as a result of his direct approach to the game and United began to fall down the table.

However, Beech’s ‘play it long’ tactic was a major reason as to why the Blues’ found themselves first in January.

Millen has played down the prospect of free agents: “Free agents are free for a reason, I’ve not seen anyone who could do a job for us at the moment.”

But for now, the 55-year-old from Croydon, has realised that he has to make do with what he’s got: “We carry on looking but if not, I have to work with this group of players. I knew that from day one. Nothing’s changed.

The verdict

Millen has a tough job, Carlisle have gained only two points from there last six Sky Bet League Two games.

In addition, Millen is going to have to adapt the players direct style of play and introduce them to a more ball playing approach. For a player like Zach Clough, this football fits perfectly.

Unfortunately, League Two is typically a division known for its physicality and ‘route one’ football. If executed incorrectly – Carlisle could find themselves facing a relegation battle rather than a promotion push.