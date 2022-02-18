Keith Millen issues Carlisle injury update

Carlisle United manager Keith Millen has issued an update on his side’s injuries, with key players set to return in the coming weeks

The Cumbrians’ boss has confirmed that the likes of Callum Guy, Brennan Dickenson, Gime Toure are making progress, with the former the closest to a return, though full-backs Kelvin Mellor and Joel Senior are set to remain side-lined for the foreseeable future.

Club captain Callum Guy has missed out on two crucial games for Carlisle since being taken off with a hamstring injury against Salford City, though the influential midfielder is set to return to action in the near future, after recovering well in recent weeks.

Talking to the club’s website, Manager Keith Millen noted that, “Callum is the closest amongst the other injuries, and he might be available for the weekend,” though that it is “still early days” for the former Blackpool man.

It’s also a similar story for forward Gime Toure, whose loan at Aldershot Town was cut short due to a groin injury. The 28-year-old has recently returned to training with the Cumbrians, with the manager stating that he had “a little upward spike in how he felt, had two or three really good training days where he loaded quite heavily, and he’s a little bit sore from that.”

“Whether he did too much too early, or it’s just a case of his body getting used to doing continuous hard sessions, we don’t know, he’s had to just step back a little bit from what he’s doing.”

Millen also added that there was also some “positive news” regarding midfielder Brennan Dickinson, stating that he has “seen the surgeon this week and had the news that he hopefully doesn’t need surgery,” implying that his return to action may be sooner than first expected.

Unfortunately for the Blues, Kelvin Mellor and Joel Senior will remain out for the foreseeable future, with the manager noting that “Kelvin is still out with his ankle” and “Joel is due to have his surgery in a couple of weeks.”

The Verdict

The return of Callum Guy will certainly be good news for Carlisle, who have been stretched in midfield in his, and others’ absence, with the captain being able to provide further experience and leadership in the centre of the field.

However, with Mellor and Senior remaining out of the picture, the manager will have some tough choices to make on the right-side of defence, whether that be in a back four or back five, with some players potentially needing to play out of position in the duo’s absence.