Keith Millen gives important Carlisle transfer update

Keith Millen has given Carlisle United fans an insight into the signings that could be arriving in the near future – potentially as early as this weekend.

There is a good chance to Carlisle could have a couple new additions ahead their game at home to Bradford City on Saturday in Sky Bet League Two.

They have already made an early move in the market after signing Altrincham right-back Joel Senior on an 18 month loan deal.

“It’s nice to get the first one done early in the window. We’ve got a few others who are close but we won’t get too excited until they actually sign and are in the building,” he said, as quoted in the News and Star.

Millen has revealed to News & Star that attack is a key area to strengthen for the Blues: “[Attack] is one of the positions we need to add to. I don’t know which, if any of them, will get done this week. I’m hoping we’re close to them but we need to add more goals and threat to the team. We said that from day one.”

Carlisle are the joint lowest scorers in the division with just 16 goals from 22 games, meaning they are in some desperate need for firepower to bolster their attacking options.

The Brunton Park faithful will be desperate to see some new faces in the door as they hope to avoid relegation to the National League and drop from the Football League. They currently sit three points clear of the relegation zone.

The Verdict

Carlisle fans will echo that this is one of the most important windows in years as they fight for survival. Keith Millen appears to have a plan of the players he wants to bring in.

An abundance of players through the door by the time the clock strikes 11:00pm on January 31st can not be a bad thing for Carlisle, the real area of focus is definitely up top to try and create more chances and score more goals.