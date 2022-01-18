Keith Millen delivers honest Carlisle United verdict after upturn claims

Carlisle United have won three of their last four league games, propelling them seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Recent victories over Stevenage, Scunthorpe United and Bradford City have lifted the Cumbrian outfit up to 20th, while they have only shipped one goal in that period.

But even though the upsurge in form has incited positivity at Brunton Park, Keith Millen realises that his squad still have plenty of work to do over the second half of the season.

Speaking to the club’s website, he said: “It makes me laugh when people say we’re turning the corner, because I’m never quite sure where that corner is going to take us.

“I’d say Saturday was a good result, but not a great performance, but you take that. Sometimes you can perform really well and lose, but we didn’t perform as well as we have done and we got something.

“That maybe shows signs of where we are now, that when we’re not at our best we can keep going and keep a belief in what we’re doing.

“As far as the league is concerned, we’re looking upwards, that’s all I would say on that,” he insisted. “We’re looking up the way to see where we can go.”

Carlisle will be hoping to maintain their promising run of form this evening, where they host 17th-placed Hartlepool United.

Although they travel to league leaders Forest Green Rovers on Saturday afternoon, Millen insists that all focus is on tonight, with a chance to leapfrog their opponents looming large.

“Tonight is the key focus,” he continued.

“I don’t generally look past the next game. I do look at the block of games in terms of preparation, and we’ve got a busy week this week, but we’ve got a free week ahead of the Sutton game, which will give us time on the training ground.”

Another focus, though, is the current transfer window, which Millen admits has its pros and cons for a manager.

“The downside to the transfer window is that it creates a bit of uncertainty in the group because players aren’t sure who is going to come in, or if anyone is going to leave. That isn’t a great feeling to have around the group, so I have to manage that.

“I want to try and bring better players in, but sometimes when the window shuts everyone calms down and settles down because you know what you’ve got to work with.

“Once the window is shut I think we’ll still have 18 league games to play, which is a lot of points. Hopefully at that point we’re in an even stronger position and we can really try to kick on.”



The Verdict:

For many Carlisle United supporters, it may well be reassuring to hear that their manager is remaining level headed at such a vital stage of the season.

Indeed, sudden surges in form can often lead to a loss of focus, however, Millen is clearly realistic enough to know that his side still require improvement.

As such, it is promising that he is looking utilise the January window to bolster his squad and ensure they stay clear of the relegation zone.