Keith Millen bemoans goal-shy Carlisle v Mansfield

Keith Millen said he was searching for new ways to “spark” Carlisle United into goalscoring life after their latest barren night at Mansfield Town, speaking to the News and Star.

The Blues lost 1-0 and remained third bottom of League Two by virtue of a late goal by Tranmere at Oldham. A mere 13 goals from 20 games the division’s lowest scorers tells the story. An early header from Stephen McLaughlin proved enough for the Stags – a sluggish start costing the Blues.

Millen believes that United are creating the chances and that fortunes will turn. Sub Sam Fishburn had a header blocked on the line before Gibson hit the woodwork in the closing stages.

The Verdict

The appointment of Keith Millen by the board on an 18-month contract in October has yet to have the desired effect. One league win in six so far under his tenure. He has relatively little managerial experience over the past decade.

The lack of goals is apparent and he has been unable to instill confidence in young strikers Brad Young and Tristan Abrahams. Young 18, on loan from Aston Villa plying his trade in league football for the first time. Abrahams 22 has played a couple of seasons at Newport County prior to this.

Carlisle will face a battle to preserve their football league status, without investment by the board in more experienced attacking players. Will Millen be given the backing and can he attract the necessary players?