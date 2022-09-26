Keith Downie details what position Sunderland “wanted to add” in during the closing stages of summer

Tony Mowbray wanted to add a striker to his Sunderland squad late during the summer transfer window, journalist Keith Downie has told FLW.

The Black Cats’ boss, who was appointed just two days before the closure of the window, was hoping to bolster his attacking options but was unable to in the short time he was given.

Since then, his two striking options, Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart have picked up injuries, and without another out-and-out striker in his senior squad, Mowbray has had to be creative.

Detailing Mowbray’s rather late quest for another forward in the summer transfer window, Keith Downie told FLW: “I think Mowbray wanted to add in the closing days of the transfer window. Failed to do that. And then, obviously, as fate would have it, the two have picked up injuries.

“But you have to say, the other lads that have come in or had to step up and play positions that are slightly alien to them are doing really, really well and they just look the way they’re playing at the moment.

“Every time they go forward, they’re going to score.

If you love Sunderland, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Black Cats moments

1 of 28 HOW MANY PREMIER LEAGUE/TOP FLIGHT ENGLISH TITLES HAVE SUNDERLAND WON? 4 5 6 7

“I’ve been to a couple of matches this season and I’ve been really impressed with them in the attacking third.”

The verdict

First and foremost, it has been an excellent start to the campaign for Sunderland and they have particularly thrived when driving forward and breaking teams down with pace.

In the situation they are currently in with hindsight, adding another striker would have been wise but they have proven to adapt well.

It would have been interesting to see who they were casting their eyes on, especially when considering that they would have had Simms and Stewart from the onset.

Playing an exciting brand of attacking football, and looking solid enough in the defensive third, it really has been an impressive start for the Black Cats.