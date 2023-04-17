Former Hull City player Keith Andrews has explained where Liam Rosenior needs to strengthen this summer.

The Tigers earned a 0-0 draw with Blackburn Rovers on the weekend and their safety in the Championship is now all but confirmed.

Rosenior’s team are 11 points clear of the relegation zone with just four games remaining.

Can Hull City compete for Premier League promotion with Liam Rosenior?

The goalless draw with Rovers made it four draws from their last five league fixtures, moving Hull to 15th in the Championship table.

Goals have been hard to come by for Hull in recent weeks, with the exception coming in a mad 4-4 draw at Sunderland during the Easter weekend.

A lack of a potent centre-forward in the squad at the moment has hurt the team, with Oscar Estupinan and Aaron Connolly both on the sidelines through injury.

Andrews has also highlighted a lack of pace in the squad as a key characteristic that is holding them back from improving results.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the current Ireland national team coach highlighted what is needed for Rosenior’s side to succeed with their current tactics.

"They started really well in the second half on the front foot but then it went back to how it was in the first half, and I don't think that's the plan for Liam," said Andrews, via Hull Live.

"I think [Rosenior’s] realistic with the players that he has available, a lack of a real potent striker in the current climate with Estupinan and Aaron Connolly injured in particular, I think he's playing the hand he's been dealt with.

"They're a team that needs to add athleticism and power to what they have.

“They're very [tidy], he needs more tools to work with.

“I agree that they're a very competent team, they know exactly what they're doing.

"They drop in that 4-4-2 to try and negate the opposition and then it will be in the plan to try and counter-attack but they definitely lack pace within the team.”

Hull return to action on Wednesday night when they visit promotion-chasing Middlesbrough.

Can Hull dent Middlesbrough’s promotion chances?

The absence of Connolly and Estupinan has been a blow for Hull, but their current run of form is still quite positive.

Five games unbeaten going into the midweek game will have Boro wary of the potential dangers to their attempts to climb into the top two.

Rosenior has guided the team out of a relegation scrap since taking over earlier in the campaign and that has earned him a lot of credit at the club.

Andrews’ analysis will not be lost on Rosenior and could be a hint of what is to come in the summer at the MKM Stadium.