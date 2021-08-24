Keith Andrews issues Sheffield United transfer message as August 31st deadline edges nearer

Sheffield United have endured a rocky start back in the Championship, meaning manager Slavisa Jokanovic will be hoping to strengthen the squad in the remaining eight days of the transfer window.

Keith Andrews thinks the club should reinvest the money they generated from Aaron Ramsdale’s sale to Arsenal in the squad, talking on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast.

Andrews said: “The spark needs to come from somewhere. And I would suggest that it comes from the money they’ve netted from Ramsdale and that he (Jokanovic) is allowed to go and get players that are going to suit the way he wants to play.”

Rhian Brewster and Daniel Jebbison have been in the talk of potential outgoings which comes as a surprise, if the fee, just over £25 million up front for Ramsdale, according to Transfermarkt, is not enough for Jokanovic’s late window dealings, then it poses the questions how many does he want? How expensive are these potential incomings?

As the games come thick and fast in the Championship you cannot afford to stand still in the transfer market, even more so if you are pushing for promotion, so it is set to be an extremely busy last week or so of the window for the recruitment team at Bramall Lane.

The Verdict

Andrews is bang on the money, the Blades desperately need reinforcements to rid the core of players and freshen up the squad that were so poor in managing just 23 points from 38 games last season.

Premier League or not, that total is simply not good enough and the step down to the Championship is not so large that a squad that yielded so few points can hit the ground running in the division. As the opening four encounters have demonstrated.

Should the Blades reinvest the money from the Ramsdale sale smartly, then £25 million worth of new players ready to contribute to their promotion push would make the world of difference. Watch this space.

