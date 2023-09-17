Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has made an impressive start to the season with Leicester City.

New manager Enzo Maresca has overseen a positive start to life back in the second tier, with the team competing right at the top of the standings.

The Championship side will be hoping that they will be in the top two by the end of May, as they look for an immediate promotion back to the top flight.

Dewsbury-Hall could be a key figure behind that, as he looks to have cemented himself as a regular starter under the Italian coach.

The midfielder was a regular presence in the side during their last two campaigns in the premier division of English football, featuring 59 times following his loan spell at Luton Town.

His two-goal salvo in the opening game of the season against Coventry City earned the team a winning start, turning around a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 victory, which the player will be hoping sets the tone for his campaign ahead.

What is Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s wage?

According to estimated figures taken from Capology, Dewsbury-Hall is earning a weekly salary worth £20,000.

This places him as one of the lower paid players of the first team squad.

Compared to the highest earners at the club, Dewsbury-Hall’s pay does not particularly reflect his importance to the squad.

Jamie Vardy remains the club’s highest earner, taking home a weekly salary worth £140,000, according to the estimate, which he has earned after a decade with the Foxes.

Other high earners include Ricardo Pereira and Kelechi Iheanacho (£80,000-a-week each), as well as Dennis Praet (£75,000-a-week).

What is Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s expected transfer value?

Dewsbury-Hall was the subject of intense transfer speculation over the summer transfer window, but he remained at the King Power Stadium.

It was reported that Liverpool were eyeing a move for the 24-year-old following Leicester’s relegation to the Championship.

The Reds were desperately looking for any midfielder that could potentially improve Jurgen Klopp’s side, eventually signing Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

If a Premier League club were to come in for Dewsbury-Hall, then they could expect to pay in the region of £40 million, which is a similar fee Leicester sold Harvey Barnes and James Maddison for in the last transfer window.

What is Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s contract situation?

Dewsbury-Hall’s transfer value would be so high due both to his importance to the squad, but also because of his current contract situation.

The midfielder signed a new deal at Leicester in 2022 that tied him down for a further five years.

That means he will remain at the King Power until the summer of 2027, unless someone can make an offer that Leicester simply cannot refuse.

Given how important he has become to the team, it is difficult to see Leicester cashing-in on him any time soon.

However, his low wages may see him seek a move elsewhere in the near future if a pay rise isn’t agreed, as he could reasonably be earning more on a weekly basis given his current skill level.