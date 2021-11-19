Keiren Westwood speaks out about former Sheffield Wednesday bosses Garry Monk and Jos Luhukay

Keiren Westwood starred for Sheffield Wednesday for seven seasons and made nearly 200 league appearances for the club during his time there.

However, towards the latter stages of his Owls career, he featured less and less frequently and he was ultimately let go by the League One side following their relegation at the end of the last campaign – and he has now spoken to Yorkshire Live after his exit.

The shot-stopper is still on the hunt for a new team and could still provide a solid option to any potential new side, even at 37 years of age.

However, he has today spoken out about two of his former bosses in Garry Monk and Jos Luhukay. Monk managed 58 matches in charge of Sheffield Wednesday but faltered and struggled at times and ended up exiting the club.

Luhukay, who is now in charge of VVV-Venlo, managed even less time with the Owls and a worse points per match average before being shown the door with the English outfit.

Both bosses played Westwood a lot less than he was used to with the club – but there appear to be no hard feelings between the shot-stopper and his previous managers, as he told Yorkshire Live that he ‘doesn’t have a bad word to say’ about either of them.

He said: “I have said this numerous times; I don’t fall out with people.

“I really don’t and I have never had a bad word to say about Jos [Luhukay] or Garry [Monk]. I have never actually said anything bad about them. I never had a cross word with either of them.

“You can believe me if you want or not but, listen, manager’s make decisions at the end of the day. Ultimately, they live and die by those decisions. If they make that decision, that’s on them.”

Westwood then holds no hard feelings towards either of the two managers about his lack of gametime under them. He’ll be hoping though that wherever he next ends up, he can get on the pitch a bit more.

The Verdict

Keiren Westwood was a Sheffield Wednesday stalwart and proved to be one of their most important players during his time there. For it to end the way it did, with a whimper and very little action, is a shame to all involved.

However, the player himself has clearly moved on past his departure and everything is amicable with his former bosses. Now, he will be determined to find a new team that he can feature regularly for.