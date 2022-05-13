Keiren Westwood shares message with QPR supporters ahead of his departure

Keiren Westwood has taken to Instagram to share a message with Queens Park Rangers’ supporters ahead of his upcoming departure from the club.

The goalkeeper is set to leave the R’s when his contract expires in June.

Westwood is one of six players who QPR are set to part ways with this summer.

Charlie Austin, Dominic Ball, Dillon Barnes, Lee Wallace and David Marshall were also not offered fresh terms by the R’s and thus will become free-agents ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Due to an injury crisis at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium earlier this year, Westwood was signed by QPR on a short-term deal and made his debut for the club in their meeting with Peterborough United.

The shot-stopper went on to feature on five more occasions in the Championship for the R’s as his side faded from play-off contention.

Reflecting on his brief stint at QPR on Instagram, Westwood has admitted that he really enjoyed his time at the club whilst he also thanked the club’s fans for the support that they gave him following his move.

The keeper posted: “It was only ever going to be short term and unfortunately it didn’t end the way we all wanted.

QPR quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20 Where did Andre Gray start his career? Reading Luton Town Brentford Shrewsbury Town

“But I really enjoyed my time @officialqpr, a big thank you to the fans, the club, the manager and the coaching staff, the GK coaches, the physio department, the office staff and the lads in the dressing room.

“A hugely talented squad who are more importantly great people”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keiren Westwood (@keirenwestwood1)

The Verdict

When you consider that QPR are currently able to call upon the services of Seny Dieng and Jordan Archer, it was hardly a surprise when they announced that Westwood would be leaving the club this summer.

It will be intriguing to see what the future holds for Westwood who is now in the twilight of his career.

Given that the 37-year-old has made 334 appearances in the Championship, he could be keen to seal a switch to a team who currently play their football at this level.

Alternatively, a switch to a club who reside in the third-tier may also be tempting for Westwood if he is given assurances regarding game-time.