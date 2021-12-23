Keiren Westwood makes claim over Sheffield Wednesday’s relegation

Former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood has told The Star that he feels that Darren Moore joined the club too late on in the season for them to avoid relegation.

The Irish shot stopper – who has been without a club since leaving Wednesday during the summer – played his part in eight games under Moore towards the back end of last season as the Owls were eventually relegated on the final day away at Derby County following a dramatic draw at Pride Park.

Moore was brought in from Doncaster Rovers in March of this year but was unable to improve the club’s fortunes and as a result they are now plying their trade in Sky Bet League One as they aim to get promoted at the first attempt.

Speaking about the appointment of his former manager recently, Westwood had this to say:

“He’s really good and he probably came in a little bit too late if I’m really honest.

“With any new manager, you’re trying to get to know what they want from you really quickly and things like that take time.”

Quiz: Have Sheffield Wednesday signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last 5 seasons?

1 of 20 1. Barnsley Yes No

Things have gone relatively well for Moore since suffering said relegation and at the time of writing his Wednesday team are currently just two points outside the play-off places in the third tier.

The Owls are set to return to league action on Sunday 2nd January as they travel to Montgomery Waters Meadow to take on Shrewsbury Town.

The Verdict

Westwood certainly makes a good point about how soon Moore was appointed by the club but at the same time, the former West Brom boss still came in when the odds were greatly stacked against the Owls.

It would have been a hard task for even the more experienced managers to undertake, let alone one that had only held a handful of positions prior to taking over at Wednesday.

Moore has certainly grown as a coach since then and has clearly learned from the experience of suffering such a great amount of hurt and disappointment.

It is therefore fair to say that the experience of that failure could serve him well moving forwards as he aims to get the Owls back to where they feel they belong.