Keinan Davis transfer status update issued amid Nottingham Forest and Watford interest

Nottingham Forest are the favourites to secure any agreement for Keinan Davis this transfer window.

According to The Athletic, the Reds face competition from Watford over any potential signing of the striker this summer.

It was previously reported that a fee of £15 million would be needed to secure a permanent switch from Aston Villa.

It remains to be seen whether Forest are willing to pay that figure to sign the player, or if a temporary loan agreement could be reached between the clubs.

Davis spent the second half of the season with Steve Cooper’s side, where he played a role in helping the team gain promotion to the Premier League.

His five goals and two assists in the Championship helped secure a 4th place finish, from which Forest earned promotion through the play-offs.

Meanwhile, Watford suffered relegation from the Premier League in their first season back in the top flight.

Quiz: 23 things literally every Nottingham Forest fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 When were the club founded? 1860 1865 1870 1875

Davis impressed during his time at the City Ground and is said to have admirers at Watford who are keen to bring the player to the club.

But it has been suggested that Forest have the greater chance of securing any transfer agreement in the current transfer window.

The Verdict

A move to Forest would make a lot more sense for Davis than a deal to Watford.

His time with the Reds was a success and he proved he fits nicely into Cooper’s side, linking up well as part of the team’s attack.

Staying in Nottinghamshire would also bring top level football, which the Hornets now cannot guarantee.

The £15 million price tag could ultimately be the biggest stumbling block to a move, but perhaps Villa could be open to a constructive negotiation with Forest over the structure of any agreement.