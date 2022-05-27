Keinan Davis starts: The predicted Nottingham Forest XI to face Huddersfield Town on Sunday

Nottingham Forest are 90 minutes away to potentially securing a return to the Premier League, with the Reds set for what is promising to be an exciting Championship play-of final clash with Huddersfield Town.

The Reds, who finished the 46-game season in fourth place, managed to scrape through the semi-finals against Sheffield United via penalties, with Brice Samba emerging as the hero.

Steve Cooper’s men now face the Terriers in the capital, with Carlos Corberan’s side edging past Luton Town in the closing stages of the second leg.

Being in the promotion conversation is an achievement in itself for the Reds, with the club picking up a mere point in their first seven under Chris Hughton.

Cooper has come in and done an excellent job, transforming the club’s fortunes in the league, all whilst the Reds playing an exciting brand of attacking football that has seen the likes of Brennan Johnson, Djed Spence and Philip Zinckernagel flourish.

Here, we take a look at how Forest could line up at Wembley on Sunday…

Brice Samba had to be patient during the campaign when Ethan Horvath came in and impressed, however, the 28-year-old has been brilliant since his return and deserves a starting spot at Wembley.

Joe Worrall, Steve Cook and Scott McKenna have worked spectacularly together as a defensive trio, with their continued form making it impossible to drop any of them, that is with Tobias Figueiredo providing good competition.

Spence has been a fantastic addition, and if Forest have any chance of keeping hold of him after this season, promotion will need to be achieved. It could be the last dance for the incredible wing-back.

Jack Colback is likely to continue operating in the left-wing-back role in Max Lowe’s absence, with the central midfielder proving to be a competent option.

James Garner and Ryan Yates complement each other in the midfield, with the former a classy operator with the ball at his feet, whilst the latter provides excellent off-the-ball attributes.

Philip Zinckernagel is the likely candidate to be deployed slightly ahead of the midfield duo.

Although Sam Surridge has started well at Forest, Keinan Davis is the likely partner for Brennan Johnson on Sunday.