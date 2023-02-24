Keinan Davis misses out: The Watford XI that Slaven Bilic should field v Sheff Utd on Saturday

It looks set to be a competitive Championship encounter this weekend as Watford travel to face Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon.

The clash at Bramall Lane sees the second-placed Blades take on the seventh-placed Hornets, with an 11-point gap between the teams ahead of kick-off.

After two defeats in their last three, another Sheffield United defeat would see that gap close to eight points and potentially blow the race for that second automatic promotion spot back open, with Middlesbrough in the hunt.

If Watford are to secure an away victory, though, head coach Slaven Bilic will need to get his team selection spot on.

With that said, here is the starting XI we think the Hornets boss should go with.

Given we are still yet to get the latest team news ahead of Saturday’s clash, we must disclaim that there could be further injury news to break between now and the game.

However, in between the sticks, despite the odd moment against West Brom last time out, Daniel Bachmann is the obvious choice to be selected.

In front of him, the back four from Monday night’s win over the Baggies could go unchanged too. James Morris gets the nod at left-back after another good display when called upon, even if the previously injured Hassane Kamara is deemed fit.

In midfield, after a few substitute appearances, Imran Louza should be given his first start since returning from injury.

Alongside him in our line up is Hamza Choudhury. It’s extremely harsh on Ismael Kone to miss out on the starting XI after a fine performance on Monday night, though.

Joao Pedro starts in the number 10 role and captains the side in this XI, with Ken Sema out left, and Ismaila Sarr on the right.

Another change comes in the forward department, though. After a tough night for Keinan Davis against West Brom on Monday, Benfica loanee Henrique Araujo would get the nod to lead the Hornets attack in this XI.