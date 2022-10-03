Keinan Davis makes Watford/Slaven Bilic claim following 4-0 Stoke win

Watford forward Keinan Davis has revealed that the club have adapted well to new head coach Slaven Bilic’s methods.

The Hornets surprised many over the international break by sacking former boss Rob Edwards, with the Croatian swiftly announced as his replacement.

That gave Bilic less than a week’s notice ahead of his first match in charge, but, you wouldn’t have known that given the performance and result, with Watford beating Stoke City 4-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking after the match, Davis revealed that some of the things learnt in training under Bilic this week contributed to a couple of the goals during the match.

“To be fair, everyone’s adapted quite well to his methods.” Davis explained, via Sky Sports.

“A couple of the goals we scored is what we learnt in training and throughout the week so it’s just good that’s paying off in the game

“So yeah, we’ve adapted well.”

Davis was on the scoresheet in the match, netting his second goal for the club since arriving on loan from Aston Villa this summer.

It was a thumping strike from the 24-year-old, who revealed the thought process behind the finish.

“Obviously as a striker that’s your job to score goals so it was good to take that opportunity.” Davis added.

“I missed one just before that so I was just a bit frustrated so I thought in my head ‘as soon as I get another one I’m just gonna bury it’ and so yeah, thankfully I did.”

Saturday’s victory leaves Watford seventh in the league table, just one point and place away from the playoff positions.

The Hornets next face Swansea City in Championship action on Wednesday evening.

The Verdict

What a start for Slaven Bilic at Watford.

It was a decent performance and a very convincing scoreline that gave the Croatian all three points in his first match in charge at Watford.

Encouragingly, for the first time this season, Watford’s frontline looked at their best and were a dangerous threat throughout the match, including Keinan Davis.

With the likes of Sarr, Joao Pedro and Sema alongside him, no doubt the 24-year-old will continue to get on the scoresheet more often in the coming weeks as the Championship schedule intensifies.