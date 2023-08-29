Swansea City look to be closing in on the signing of Aston Villa frontman, Keinan Davis.

Davis has been the subject of widespread Championship interest, as current employers, Villa, look to cash in. According to Wales Online, Swansea are seemingly leading the charge, ahead of Hull City, who have also shown an interest.

The powerful target man came through the academy at the Midlands outfit, and even made 86 senior appearances between 2015 and 2021. However, he failed to fulfill expectations in claret and blue, only netting six times.

He was subsequently shipped out on loan to Nottingham Forest and Watford respectively. He joined the former halfway through the 2021/22 campaign and scored five times as the Tricky Trees earned promotion, beating Huddersfield Town in the play-off final at Wembley. At Watford, the 25-year-old played 34 times and found the net seven times.

Here is all the latest news concerning Davis' future...

Talks advancing with Swansea City

Wales Online are reporting that talks are advancing between Davis and the Swans' hierarchy, making him the most likely to walk through the doors at the Swansea.com Stadium before the transfer window slams shut on Friday.

The Welsh outfit are in need of a striker following the departure of Joel Piroe to Leeds United last week. The Dutchman got off the mark for his new club in their dramatic 4-3 triumph at Portman Road on Saturday.

Michael Duff's side has also seen an array of other key players leave during this window as well. Morgan Whittaker, Ryan Manning, Joel Latibeaudiere, and Olivier Ntcham are all amongst those that have sought pastures new.

With this high volume of key departures, reinforcements are needed. Josh Ginnelly, Josh Key, Charlie Patino, Harrison Ashby, Carl Rushworth, Jerry Yates and Mykola Kukharevych have all been arrived this summer and Davis looks set to join them.

How much would Keinan Davis cost?

The Athletic have explained that talks have broken down with Hull City, who had previously agreed a deal worth between £2-3 million plus add-ons. It is believed that Swansea would have to fork out a similar figure to secure Davis' services.

The 25-year-old is in the final year of his contract but has proven himself a useful asset in the Championship and Villa want to be properly compensated.tk

Premier League newcomers, Luton Town, are also said to have registered an interest in the powerful striker, but they eventually decided to pursue other targets.

Money will not be an issue for the Swans, who are now looking to reinvest the £10 million made from the Piroe sale.

Liam Rosenior on Hull City's interest

Whilst Hull were thought in the driving seat for Davis, manager Liam Rosenior spoke highly of him as a player.

The 39-year-old spoke to Hull Live: "Keinan's a very good player and there's going to be interest from other clubs in him, but I think we are a very good fit for him, and it's a decision for him to make."

Things can change quickly in football and it remains to be seen whether the Tigers can snatch the forward away from their Championship rivals.