Keinan Davis is a name that is most certainly in-demand this summer.

The striker is one of many players set to leave Aston Villa on a permanent basis in the near future after the club gained European qualification under the stewardship of Unai Emery last term, and are bolstering their squad as a result.

Davis has credit in the bank at Championship level, though, having scored five times from just 15 outings for Nottingham Forest in the 2021/22 campaign to assist Steve Cooper's side to an unlikely promotion to the top-flight via the play-offs.

The goalscoring consistency did dry off somewhat in the season just gone, which saw Davis find the back of the net on seven occasions albeit across a more substantial time frame of 34 matches on loan at Watford.

Still, that has not deterred suitors all that much, and he remains a wanted man heading into the transfer window's twilight.

As such, we have summarised all the latest news about Davis here...

Swansea City transfer interest in Keinan Davis

As per The Athletic's Stuart James, Swansea are pursuing a swoop for Davis before the summer window slams shut.

The Welsh outfit have recently lost 20-goal talisman Joel Piroe to Leeds United and are unsurprisingly eager to source a replacement as swiftly as possible, hence why they have set their sights on Davis now.

Indeed, they are plotting a transfer hijack upon Championship rivals Hull City, who are believed to have agreed a deal for the 25-year-old earlier this week with Villa.

However, personal terms are yet to be finalised and Davis is now said to be considering other options on the table, which could see him make the move to the Swansea.com Stadium before September 1.

The same report details that numerous undisclosed Championship sides have shown interest this summer alongside Luton Town and other unnamed clubs on the continent.

Keinan Davis transfer valuation revealed

James has also disclosed Davis' transfer value.

It is reported that his potential move to the MKM Stadium is worth £2-3m with the inclusion of add-ons, so any interested parties will seemingly need to present that figure to Villa if they are to secure Davis' signature.

Liam Rosenior makes Keinan Davis transfer admission

Despite the revelation of Swansea's Davis interest as of late, Tigers boss Liam Rosenior still remains confident of his side winning the race.

According to HullLive, Davis himself is said to be very impressed with Hull's project and vision, one which has brought in the likes of Scott Twine and fellow Villa attacker Jaden Philogene - who is said to have completed a medical.

There are other options available, of course, with Stoke also among the admirers in question, but Rosenior nonetheless feels optimistic that Davis will follow Philogene to East Yorkshire.

Speaking following his side's 1-1 home draw against Bristol City last night, he explained to HullLive: "We're in negotiations and I think we're in a really good place with that.

"Keinan's a very good player and there's going to be interest from other clubs in him, but I think we are a very good fit for him, and it's a decision for him to make."