Keinan Davis’ first words after securing Watford loan move from Aston Villa

With Emmanuel Dennis departing Watford for Nottingham Forest, the club wasted no time in getting in another quality forward option.

That man is Aston Villa‘s Keinan Davis, who joined the club on a season long loan deal last Friday.

As part of the agreement, the Hornets have an obligation to purchase Davis next summer if they are promoted to the Premier League, as per the Watford Observer.

Davis was spotted in the crowd at Vicarage Road on Friday night to see his new teammates defeat Burnley 1-0 under the lights.

In his first interview with the club since his arrival was confirmed, Davis admitted it didn’t take much persuasion to get him to Vicarage Road.

“I’m really happy. I’m from Hertfordshire so I’m familiar with the surroundings. It’s good to be at a top club like Watford.” Davis explained to Watford club media.

“Some people at my previous club know the gaffer here and they were saying he’s a really good guy.

“Watford speaks for itself, they should be in the Premier League so it didn’t take much to persuade me.”

In further comments, Davis explained the sort of qualities he can bring to the side, and revealed what Rob Edwards has said to him in his first few days at the club.

“[Edwards] has seen me play and knows what I can bring to the team, so he’s telling me to do the same thing and hopefully it all gels together and I can start getting some games and goals under my belt,” Davis added.

“I bring good hold-up play, goals, I’m skilful, good at dribbling and effective at the top end of the pitch.”

Watford face Birmingham City away from home tomorrow night where Davis will hope to make his debut for the club.

The Verdict

What a signing this is for Watford.

Losing Emmanuel Dennis could have been a big blow, but with Davis arriving as a forward replacement just prior to the Nigerian departing, his absence will not be felt too badly.

Davis showed at Nottingham Forest last season that he is an absolute handful at Championship level and if he can stay fit for the season, he is certainly a player that will hit double-digits in terms of goals.

I particularly like the fact there is an obligation to buy if the club are promoted, this means if they do go up, they won’t lose their player, as Forest did this summer.

It will certainly be interesting to see how he is utilised in the Hornets frontline alongside the likes of Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr.