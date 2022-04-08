Keinan Davis enthuses about Nottingham Forest opportunity after Aston Villa January agreement

Keinan Davis is enjoying his stint with Nottingham Forest as Steven Gerrard weighs up the forward’s future.

The 24-year-old joined Forest on loan in January from Aston Villa until the end of the season.

Since his arrival, Davis has scored four goals from 13 Championship appearances in Steve Cooper’s side.

Reflecting on his time so far at the City Ground, the Villa player has claimed he is having a rewarding experience.

Davis has been happy to remain injury-free throughout this stint, which has been an issue in the past for him, and is thoroughly enjoying working under Cooper.

“I am having the time of my life really. It is really good and I am enjoying every moment of it,” said Davis, via the Mirror.

“The most important thing is staying injury-free because in the past I have not had a good time with injuries.

“Now I am playing games and have a manager that believes in me. This is the most games I have played in my life.

“I can only get better and get fitter by doing that. It is all the factors that make it very good. It is hard to have an impact and show people what you can do in a short amount of time as a sub.

“But hopefully I am showing people what I am capable of now and even if you are not scoring, the manager still plays you because he sees how you affect the game in different areas, which gives me confidence.”

Quiz: Did Nottingham Forest sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Braian Ojeda Fee Free

Davis’ performances have reportedly caught the eye of Norwich City manager Dean Smith, who would have worked with the player during his time in charge at Villa Park.

Gerrard will need to make a decision on the striker’s future with his parent club heading into the summer transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether Forest retain any interest in keeping him at the City Ground for next season.

Forest are currently fifth in the Championship table and chasing promotion to the Premier League.

Up next for Cooper’s side is the visit of Birmingham City on April 9.

The Verdict

Davis has performed well for Forest and has chipped in with some crucial goals for the side.

His performances have shown that he is ready to step up to senior level football.

It would make sense for Dean Smith to keep an interest in Davis having worked with him as manager of Villa.

But Forest could look to retain his services for next season as he has proven a useful option for Cooper in recent months.