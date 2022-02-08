Keinan Davis at Nottingham Forest: How’s it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

It was a busy January transfer window at Nottingham Forest, even if all their business didn’t go as originally expected.

Five players arrived at the club during the month, as Steve Cooper’s side look to launch a play-off challenge.

It was a successful month on the pitch for the side, as they progressed in the FA Cup and closed the gap to the top six.

Keinan Davis was one of the five new players who had a role in that success. The striker arrived at the very beginning of the month on loan from Aston Villa.

But how has the 23-year done since joining the Reds for the remainder of the season?

Here, we explore just that…

How’s it gone so far?

Davis has appeared in all six five of Forest’s games since joining the club on January 1.

Five of those came from the start, too, so he has made an immediate impact on the side.

In those six appearances, Davis has scored twice. One came off the bench, in Forest’s only defeat since his arrival as the team fell to a 2-1 defeat to Cardiff City.

The other came as the opening striker in the 3-0 rout of Barnsley.

What issues does he face

It is a competitive Forest side, particularly in attack. He faces competition for places from the likes of Brennan Johnson, Lewis Grabban and Philip Zinckernagel.

Those are all talented and experienced players who will pick up the slack if Davis’ form drops off.

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Nottingham Forest players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 Lewis McGugan More Less

There are three places in Forest’s attack, with four fierce competitors all fighting for a place in the team.

If Davis does suffer any kind of drop off in performance then he will find himself out of favour quickly, as Cooper cannot afford for the side to lose momentum in their play-off bid.

What next?

Davis will need to continue what he’s been doing for the side since his arrival.

He has partnered well with Grabban up front, and done well as a lone striker. This displays a versatility to his game that is very important.

The youngster is at the City Ground on loan, so he will need to perform well enough to catch the attention of Villa manager Steven Gerrard.

If he can play a role in helping Forest achieve a play-off finish then he could find himself earning appearances for the Premier League side next season.

There is a lot of pressure on him to perform, but he has started well at Forest and there is no reason why can’t keep that up into the latter stages of the season.