It is no surprise to see Zian Flemming’s name being touted for a summer move from Millwall once again, with the Dutchman continuing to prove his worth for Millwall in the Championship.

The 25-year-old backed up his impressive first season in English football with a further 12 goal involvements in the previous campaign, as he helped to steer the Lions clear of the drop under the management of Neil Harris.

The rumours have already begun to swirl around about Flemming’s next destination this summer, with MLS side San Jose Earthquakes said to be interested in his services, as well as Premier League-bound Ipswich Town and Spanish side Alaves.

Zian Flemming Millwall Championship stats Appearances 89 Starts 83 Goals 22 Assists 8 Goal contribution/90 0.37 As of May 29th, 2024, Source: FBRef

If the attacking midfielder does move on this summer, the Lions are going to need another player in the same ilk to fill the void, and here are three potential recruits that could be considered for a move to The Den during the off-season.

Davis Keillor-Dunn

Davis Keillor-Dunn will be a name familiar to Millwall fans, with the Mansfield Town man linked with a move to East London during the most recent January transfer window.

The 26-year-old was a major influence on the Stags’ promotion from League Two in the most recent campaign, with his technical ability and eye for goal underlining his status as one of the most talented players in the fourth tier.

With 30 goal involvements in his 46 appearances, Keillor-Dunn ran the show a lot of the time for Town, and his ability to find the net from range has left many a goalkeeper bamboozled during his EFL career.

He may not have played above the third tier before, but the attacking midfielder is improving year on year, and would be an ideal replacement for Flemming should he leave, as he shares the Dutchman’s quality of conjuring something out of nothing to win a game in an instant.

With a contract that elapses in the summer of 2025, Mansfield will be doing everything they can to keep hold of their main man, but if the price is right he could be lifted from Field Mill and could comfortably shine at Championship level.

Pere Milla

This one is completely stats based, with number-crunchers FBRef stating that Espanyol’s Pere Milla is the most similar player to Zian Flemming at this moment in time.

The Spaniard has been in operating in the Segunda Division with the Catalan side since his move from Elche last summer, with his side set for the playoffs in the hunt for La Liga football next year.

Whether he is operating off the flank or through the centre, Milla has been influential in his side’s most recent campaign; finding the net four times with well-timed runs into the penalty area.

Not only is the frontman comfortable linking play with the ball at his feet, but his aerial ability adds an extra threat going forward, something which Harris has utilised on a regular basis upon his return to Bermondsey.

At 31 years of age he might not be an attractive signing on paper, but if you need a player to fill the gap left by Flemming, the Spaniard seems like an appealing left-field option.

Lewis Wing

Reading faced a gargantuan task to rescue themselves from relegation with numerous points deductions last season, but the performances of Lewis Wing were a main reason the Royals easily stayed in the third tier.

The former Middlesbrough man has always had the talent to perform on the higher stage, and has showcased that once again in Berkshire, with 18 goal contributions over the season at the Madejski Stadium.

Take one look at the midfielder’s personal highlights reel and you’ll see plenty of outstanding long-range strikes, as well as a wicked set-piece delivery; something that the Lions would happily have in their side next season.

Only three teams netted more from dead-ball situations than Harris’ side last season, and the former Cambridge United boss will be looking for more of the same from the following campaign.

To have a player that can find the back of the net or tease in wicked deliveries for the likes of Jake Cooper to attack would play right into Millwall’s hands for the next campaign, and a move for the Reading man shouldn’t be out of the question.