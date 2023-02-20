“Keeps me on my toes” – Dan Ballard drops “confidence” claim about Sunderland teammate

Sunderland defender Dan Ballard has claimed that playing alongside experienced centre-back partner Danny Batth gives him confidence and aids his development.

Ballard, 20, is one of a host of young players recruited by the Championship club over the past 18 months, having joined from Arsenal last summer, and has been a mainstay in the starting XI when fit.

The Black Cats have not been afraid to draft in some seasoned heads to balance the squad and landing Batth, who joined on free transfer from Stoke City last January, has proven an excellent bit of business.

The 32-year-old was a regular fixture in the second half of 2021/22 as Sunderland won promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs and has barely missed a game this term.

Batth has been a consistent performer at the heart of Tony Mowbray’s defence but as Ballard has revealed, his advice for the younger players is also a vital part of his role in the side.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, the centre-back explained: “I think it’s great playing next to him.

“He’s very experienced and is someone I can learn a lot from.

“He keeps me on my toes a lot of the time and is always giving me information and the players around him information. It’s all positive talk, giving a lot of information, tracking runners, where the opposition are.

“There is no talking for the sake of it, it’s good information and a lot of encouragement as well. It’s good to know that the team-mate next to you or the team-mate in front of you or behind you is going to let you know there is an opponent there.

“It just gives you that confidence. He’s great to learn from and great to play alongside.”

Games are coming thick and fast in the Championship at the moment.

Fifth-placed Sunderland travel to Rotherham United on Tuesday evening before heading to face Coventry City on the weekend.

The Verdict

The Black Cats have received plenty of credit for their recruitment of young players in recent windows but for that strategy to be a success, having the right experience interwoven into the squad is important.

Ballard’s comments highlight that Batth provides just that and has been an excellent influence for him during games.

The 32-year-old has been fantastic himself in defence but as his teammate has highlighted, his importance to the squad goes beyond just his individual performances.

Given he was signed on a free transfer last January, Batth has to go down as one of the best deals the North East club has concluded in a while.