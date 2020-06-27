Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cardiff City

‘Keep this momentum’, ‘Up into play-offs!’ – Cardiff City players react as they leapfrog Preston into top-six

Published

9 mins ago

on

Cardiff City won 3-1 at Preston North End today, as the Welsh club move into the top-six of the Championship table.

Neil Harris will be delighted with how his team has come back since the break. First they claimed a shock win against Leeds United, before claiming another upset today after beating play-off hopefuls Preston at Deepdale.

Joe Ralls opened the scoring midway through the second-half, opening the door for further Cardiff goals from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Robert Glatzel late on.

Daniel Johnson had levelled things for Preston, but they prove no match for a rampant looking Cardiff.

After the game. several Cardiff players took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the win, and on making it into the top-six.

The play-offs have long been the aim for Cardiff this season, but after seeing how poorly they’d started under Neil Warnock, and then how many games they were drawing through the middle-section under Harris, few thought they had a chance of getting anywhere near the top-six.

Enough teams have been in the mix throughout, but Cardiff have restarted the strongest, and they overtake a Preston side who’ve long been looking as though they would drop out of the top-six.

The verdict

Harris must be commended for the job he’s done so far. He’s certainly had his critics since his contested appointment at Cardiff, but looking at the table now, fans will be delighted. Obviously there’s still a way to go to ensure their spot in the top-six, but after today, Cardiff’s theirs to lose.


