‘Keep this bloke at all costs’ – These Bristol Rovers fans rally around key figure following Swindon loss

Bristol Rovers missed out on a chance to pull away from the relegation zone last night as they were defeated 1-0 by fellow lowly side Swindon Town at the Memorial Stadium.

Joey Barton’s appointment hasn’t really had the lifting impact that it was expected to have following the replacement of Paul Tisdale.

The former Fleetwood boss has picked up just seven points out of a possible 27 and last night’s failure to defeat Swindon meant that the Gas dropped into League One’s bottom four, with Northampton Town climbing above them following their victory over Oxford United.

In a match last night which neither side dominated, the visitors grabbed the winner on 71 minutes as Scott Twine’s free-kick deflected through into the path of Jack Payne, who fired the ball home with his left foot in what ended up being the only goal.

It has left fans asking serious questions of Barton and the team, who will get relegated if the current performances persist and they need a massive improvement in the coming weeks if they are to survive.

Bristol Rovers quiz: 19 facts you may not know about the Memorial Stadium – But are they true?

1 of 19 The Memorial Stadium has been Bristol Rovers' home ground since before the year 2000? True False

Barton spoke about the club having a lot of problems post-match and that the fans deserve better, and it’s left some fans feeling sorry for Barton for what he has had to inherit.

@Joey7Barton feel sorry for you Joey. Worst squad of players in 50 years of following Rovers. — Mark Smith (@MarkSmi52290744) March 23, 2021

No matter what league we are in next season we have to stick with Barton. Even after a loss tonight and potentially damaging our League 1 season I do believe he is the man to rebuild this football club. You can tell he cares it’s just a shame some of players probably don’t. UTG — Ben Darrell (@darrell_ben) March 23, 2021

We need to keep this bloke at all costs !! If we let him go even if the dooming reality of relegation is realised, he has to stay and BE BACKED FULLY!!! — 𝕊𝕒𝕞 ☠︎ (@BRFCSamuel) March 23, 2021

We have to stick with @Joey7Barton even if we go down. He knows more about the modern game than the last 3 managers put together. He’s got a winning mentality. Get the fans back in the stadium and we’ll fly with him….even if it is in L2 next season. — Ali Woodman (@Ali_Bongo101) March 23, 2021

Absolutely right @Joey7Barton there are a lot of things wrong at this club & we trust in you to put them right & bring good times back to this club (PLEASE!) as soon as we can me & my children will be at the memorial stadium to support you & the team 💙⚽️ — James Pearce (@james29pearce) March 23, 2021

3 Managers same problems , the players aren’t good enough and committed enough and that’s down to the recruitment !!! — Gashead (@Ady_Coles) March 23, 2021

No matter what league we’re playing in next season no matter what the squad looks like Barton is here for the long run and he will bring us success — alfie rendall (@RendallAlfie) March 23, 2021

Stick with Barton and offload all this deadwood in the summer — matt langley (@brfc_matty) March 23, 2021

Barton in. Wael in. Everyone else bar a few players can do one. — 🅳🅰🅽🅸🅼🅰🅻 🅺🅸🅻🅻🅸🅽🅶 (@KipsKipparooney) March 23, 2021

We have to stick with Barton. It’s not on him whatsoever! — Alex Clements (@AlexClements6) March 23, 2021

I like joeys attitude let’s hope he can sort it out — dan maddy (@dan_maddy) March 24, 2021