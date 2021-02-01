Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic News

‘Keep them rolling’ – These Charlton fans react as club unveils new signing

Published

10 mins ago

on

Charlton Athletic have announced the loan signing of Matt Smith from Premier League side Arsenal.

The Addicks have had a pretty busy winter window with a few comings and goings and Lee Bowyer has sought to add to his side on the final day of the market.

Indeed, with Jonny Williams looking set to move to Cardiff City, he obviously wanted to add to his midfield options and that he has done with the swift addition of Smith:

A loan until the end of the campaign, Smith has spent time at Swindon Town of late so will be aware of proceedings and the level expected from him in League One and Lee Bowyer will be hoping he can have productive input as the Addicks look to earn promotion to the Championship.

Charlton fans have reacted to this news on social media, then, so let’s take a look at some of what they have said about the deal:


