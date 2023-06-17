Sunderland have confirmed that Dennis Cirkin has committed his future to the club with a new three-year contract.

Tony Mowbray led Sunderland to the Championship play-offs last season, with Cirkin playing 28 times and scoring five goals.

Sunderland confirm Cirkin contract news

It's been confirmed that Sunderland have now reached a fresh agreement with Cirkin that will see the 21-year-old committed to the Black Cats until the end of the 2025/26 season.

That new three-year deal for Cirkin sees him follow in Trai Hume's footsteps in committing to the club.

Sunderland will hope they can build on last season's sixth-place finish, but more work will need to be done to keep this squad together.

What's the latest on Ross Stewart and Jack Clarke?

Ross Stewart's contract situation at Sunderland will be a pressing matter. He's got 12 months left and there's a desire at the Stadium of Light to see the luckless striker pen new terms to secure him long-term.

Jack Clarke is different in that he's got years left on his deal, but after 20+ goal involvements last season, he's on the radar of Premier League clubs. A new deal would help Sunderland secure their asset.

New deals for that pair from this point of the summer would underline some really good housekeeping from Sunderland.

It's what the fans want to see, too.

The Loch Ness Drogba (LND) reference here points at the want for a new Stewart contract.

More calls for Stewart.

This fan wants to be smiling come the end of summer.