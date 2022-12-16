“Keep them on course for promotion” – Carlton Palmer highlights importance of Sheffield Wednesday’s clash with Oxford United

Sheffield Wednesday welcome Oxford United to Hillsborough tomorrow afternoon and will be hoping that they can return to winning ways.

The Owls, who currently sit third in the League One standings, are two points off Plymouth Argyle and three points below Ipswich Town at the third-tier summit.

Unbeaten in their last nine games, and without a loss against any team outside of the top-six this season, the Owls are set to face an Oxford side who are unbeaten in their last seven.

Sharing his thoughts on the importance of tomorrow’s clash in Yorkshire, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “They’ve got to get back to winning ways.

“I know they’ve been on the road for the last two games and I know that they were tough away games but and they didn’t get beat.

“But now, they’re back at home and it enters must-win territory for Wednesday, you know, to keep them on course for promotion.

“Like I’ve said, if you draw your away games and win your home games then you’re on course for automatic promotion.”

The verdict

Tomorrow’s clash is set to be a very exciting one between two teams who have shown excellent form over the last few weeks.

The Owls have proven to be deviating against those sides outside of the current top-six, having accumulated 38 points in 16 matches against those sides that are outside of the automatic promotion and play-off positions.

As for the U’s, they have struggled against the division’s best this season, managing just five points from seven league matches against League One’s top ten.

An important game as the Owls look to keep pace and capitalise on any slip-ups from the current top two, three points will be an excellent boost in their quest of securing promotion via the top two spots.