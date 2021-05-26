Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Huddersfield Town

‘Keep them coming’, ‘Bargain basement’ – These Huddersfield Town fans react as transfer confirmed

Published

5 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town have confirmed that keeper Lee Nicholls will join the club on a two-year contract when his deal with MK Dons expires in the summer.

The Terriers have been on the lookout for a new stopper to compete with Ryan Schofield as a priority, and they had been linked with Nicholls in recent weeks.

And, the club announced his arrival on their official site, with the 28-year-old agreeing a deal until 2023, although that could be extended by 12 months if the Yorkshire outfit wish.

It’s fair to say that Nicholls’ arrival prompted a mixed response from the Huddersfield fans, with some glad to see the club have addressed a problem position.

Does the John Smith’s Stadium have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18

Oakwell

However, others wanted a more proven keeper to arrive, because whilst Nicholls has experience, most of his appearances in his career have come in the lower leagues, and he was backup for MK Dons in the campaign that has just finished.

Here we look at some of the comments to the transfer news…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Keep them coming’, ‘Bargain basement’ – These Huddersfield Town fans react as transfer confirmed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: