‘Keep them coming’, ‘Bargain basement’ – These Huddersfield Town fans react as transfer confirmed

Huddersfield Town have confirmed that keeper Lee Nicholls will join the club on a two-year contract when his deal with MK Dons expires in the summer.

✅ We can confirm that Lee Nicholls has agreed to join #htafc on 1 July 2021. 👋 Welcome, Lee! — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) May 26, 2021

The Terriers have been on the lookout for a new stopper to compete with Ryan Schofield as a priority, and they had been linked with Nicholls in recent weeks.

And, the club announced his arrival on their official site, with the 28-year-old agreeing a deal until 2023, although that could be extended by 12 months if the Yorkshire outfit wish.

It’s fair to say that Nicholls’ arrival prompted a mixed response from the Huddersfield fans, with some glad to see the club have addressed a problem position.

However, others wanted a more proven keeper to arrive, because whilst Nicholls has experience, most of his appearances in his career have come in the lower leagues, and he was backup for MK Dons in the campaign that has just finished.

Here we look at some of the comments to the transfer news…

Wish him all the best. My slight worry is the team who picked him, picked the fleetwood Canadian fella and that Portuguese pepperoni stick from Man Utd. Both woeful. — mcterrier (@temcterrier1977) May 26, 2021

Relegation confirmed — mark rowsell (@rowse27) May 26, 2021

Please play him as number 1 until Schofield learns how to command his box and catch crosses. Cheers. 👍🏼 — Spinksy (@Spinksy50) May 26, 2021

Great shot stopper and no doubt a few clubs will have been interested. Good signing, keep them coming — shel (@shelchenko) May 26, 2021

Oh here we go!!! Bargain basement #skint — Christopher Short (@Shorty986548) May 26, 2021

There isn't going to be money thrown around by anyone this summer, everyone is skint, so frees are hugely expected. Still, the current #htafc Transfer Committee do not have a great track record when it comes to goalkeepers. https://t.co/SobaiQrBzv — Rob (@RobManning135) May 26, 2021

No thrills signing but to be fair he ticks the boxes, should be able to give Schofield some competition while also not really hampering Ryan’s development. Remember him once having a decent game against us for Wigan a few years ago. #htafc https://t.co/SkkEX6RK3A — Zak (@ZakSportWriter) May 26, 2021