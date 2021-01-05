‘Keep them coming’, ‘Announce promotion’ – Plenty of Charlton fans deliver verdict after arrival of Liverpool starlet

Charlton Athletic really mean business in the January transfer window.

After completing a deal for Ronnie Schwartz yesterday it seems that the Addicks aren’t wasting any time as they have added a second signing to the group.

That has come in the shape of Liam Millar who has joined the club on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The Canada international arrives from Premier League champions Liverpool – a deal which Lee Bowyer has described as ‘exciting’.

He said: “He’s an exciting player, he wants to travel with the ball and he wants to go past people, that is what we need.

“It has been obvious, since we lost Alfie [Doughty] to injury, that we’ve lacked that pace to hit teams on the break and Liam is going to bring that to us as an option.”

As you’d expect his arrival has sparked quite a reaction from supporters.

Here’s what some have had to say on social media.

Such a Charlton thing to knock someone before they've even kicked a ball. Trust in Steve Gallen! — Matt Jones (@cafcjonez91) January 5, 2021

Cant believe the negativity… with Klopp signing him for longer shows you that this lad has potential! — Kieron Salmons (@KC_101) January 5, 2021