‘Keep the faith!’ – Portsmouth make significant Danny Cowley decision: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Portsmouth intend to keep Danny Cowley as the club’s manager long-term, a report from The News has revealed.

Cowley took over at Pompey last month, and after winning his first four games in charge, the club had failed to win any of their next four outings, prior to their victory over Bristol Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

Despite that, it is thought that Cowley has made a strong enough impression at the club to convince Portsmouth to keep him at Fratton Park beyond the end of this campaign – when his current contract expires – regardless of whether or not they reach the playoffs.

But is keeping 42-year-old in charge for next season at least, the right decision for Portsmouth to make?

We put that question to some of our Football League World writers, and here, is a look at what they had to say.

George Harbey

I definitely think he deserves a chance to take Portsmouth up even if he doesn’t do that this season.

I really rate Cowley as a manager. If you look at what he did at Lincoln, it was a terrific job, and even though they suffered promotion heartache in his first season in League Two, he recruited well and took them up as Champions the next season.

I think he was very harshly sacked by Huddersfield to be honest, but he deserves the chance to rebuild the Pompey squad and get his players in ahead of a potential promotion push next season.

He deserves time, for sure, and he is an excellent manager for the long-term.

Ned Holmes

Yes, definitely!

It’s taken a little bit of time but four games on the bounce has shown that Danny Cowley’s ideas seem to be taking hold.

His ideas can sometimes take time to properly bed in, so it would be a mistake to look to change things now.

Even if Portsmouth miss out on the play-offs this term, Cowley looks like the right man to help them launch another promotion push next season.

Keep the faith!

Can you get at least 80% on this 20-question Portsmouth quiz? 1 of 20 1. Which club was founded first? Portsmouth Southampton

George Dagless

It makes sense.

Obviously, there’s a chance that Portsmouth aren’t going to go up this season but they’ve just come out of a long run under Kenny Jackett and so there was always going to be an adaptation period.

I think it’s certainly wise to keep Cowley in charge for next season and at least give him the summer window to bring in his own players and start really implementing his ideas and plans for Portsmouth.

It wouldn’t make much sense to let him go without really getting a proper chance to shape his squad and so I think it’s wise to give him a proper shot, given Pompey were obviously eager to get him in.