‘Keep that man safe!’ – These Leeds United fans respond to Phil Hay’s Marcelo Bielsa update amid EFL announcement

Phil Hay has revealed that Leeds United will hold a senior management meeting on Monday to discuss the implications of the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from the EFL has confirmed that all clubs in the Premier League, the EFL and the WSL have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England until that date at the earliest.

This includes all matches in the Championship, League One and League Two, as well as all Academy and youth team fixtures.

For Leeds, that means that the matches with Cardiff City, Fulham, Luton Town and Blackburn Rovers will be rearranged.

Marcelo Bielsa was due to speak to the press this afternoon ahead of the trip to South Wales, but according to Hay, that has now been cancelled.

Bielsa was due to hold a press conference this afternoon but that’s been cancelled after the EFL announcement. Leeds will hold a senior management meeting on Monday to discuss various implications. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) March 13, 2020

He also revealed that a meeting would take place next week to discuss how Leeds United tackle the issue for the rest of the season.

As you'd expect, Hay's update certainly got a reaction from plenty of Leeds United fans.

Here’s what they had to say.

