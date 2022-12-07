Keep, sell and loan: The 3 AFC Wimbledon players who could be involved in January transfer activity

After a slow start to the season, it has been a much-improved few weeks for AFC Wimbledon.

The Dons were relegated to League Two last campaign and initially found life tough in the fourth tier. But Johnnie Jackson’s side have had an outstanding upturn in form of late, winning five and drawing two of their last seven games.

Saturday’s 1-0 win over Grimsby Town at Plough Lane thanks to Ethan Chislett’s second-half strike moves them up to 11th in the table, just four points off the play-off places.

Former Charlton Athletic boss Jackson made a number of signings after arriving at the club in the summer, including experienced players such as Alex Pearce, Chris Gunter and Harry Pell, whilst also recruiting some younger talents on loan including Nathan Young-Coombes and Ryley Towler.

The 40-year-old may look to bolster his squad once again in January as he tries to continue their push towards the top seven, but which Wimbledon players could be involved in transfer activity when the window opens?

Keep: Ayoub Assal

There is no doubt that Assal is one of the Dons’ prized assets.

The 20-year-old remained at Plough Lane in the summer following relegation and has been in excellent form lately with four goals in his last seven league games.

Assal has already almost matched his tally of ten from last season, with nine goals in all competitions so far this campaign.

He was the subject of much speculation in the summer and Jackson is braced for more interest in January.

“He’s young. Every player wants to play at the highest level possible, we know that. But there doesn’t need to be a huge rush with Ayoub,” Jackson told the South London Press in November.

“A good season with us, scoring goals and playing well, will attract attention – of course it is.

“But if he is getting attention, it’s because he is doing well for us, so we’re happy with that.”

Assal is clearly one of the key attacking threats for the Dons and it is essential they keep hold of him if they are to put themselves in promotion contention.

Sell: Courtney Senior

This is one departure which seems likely to happen.

Senior arrived at the club in October on a short-term deal after his release by Newport County, but it has not gone to plan for the 25-year-old so far.

He has only made five league appearances for the Dons, four of which have been from the bench, although he has notched one goal in those limited minutes.

Jackson admitted that he is unsure whether he will be extending Senior’s contract.

“We haven’t made a firm decision on anything as far as that [Senior’s future] is concerned,” Jackson told the South London Press.

“Courtney has had to bide his time for opportunities as well. When he has played, he has done well.

“But the team at the minute – the 11 who are being selected – are performing really well.

“These boys have to be ready for when they do come on. Courtney trains hard, he has got a really good attitude and he has bought into what we’re trying to do.

“He just needs to keep doing that up until that moment when we need to make the decision on him.”

It does not seem from Jackson’s words that Senior will be handed many more starts and with his little time left to impress with his contract set to expire, he will likely be leaving Plough Lane.

Loan: Alfie Bendle

The 17-year-old has been promoted to the Dons’ first-team squad this season and has made a number of substitute appearances in the league and FA Cup, while starting all of their Papa John’s Trophy fixtures.

According to a report from the Daily Mail in October, Bendle is attracting interest from a number of bigger clubs including West Ham United, Swansea City and Watford.

With the midfielder being so highly-rated, the Dons will want to keep hold of him. But at such a young age, perhaps he needs a loan move to experience senior football.

A temporary spell away could make him more mentally and physically prepared to establish himself as a regular at the club or enhance his reputation even further to increase his price tag.