Keep, sell and loan: 3 Wycombe Wanderers players who could be involved in January transfer activity

It was another positive result for Wycombe Wanderers this weekend as they beat Portsmouth 2-0 in League One.

Goals from Anis Mehmeti and Garath McCleary were enough to earn the Chairboys all three points in the Sunday afternoon clash – taking Wycombe to 10th in the third tier standings.

Wycombe now find themselves just three points outside of the play-off places, but, naturally, given they are not right in the thick of the promotion race just yet, it could be an interesting January transfer window for the club.

With that said, below, we’ve looked at three players that could be involved in transfer activity at the turn of 2023.

Keep: Anis Mehmeti

Attacking midfielder Anis Mehmeti is a player Wycombe Wanderers will do very well to keep hold of this January.

Gareth Ainsworth recently discussed his talent and admitted the club could sell in January were a big bid to arrive.

Mehmeti has been impressing with his performances in League One so far this season. In his 20 third tier appearances, he has scored eight times and registered two assists.

The Chairboys’ number 11 is still just 21 years old and continues to improve at an exciting rate.

Sell: Tjay De Barr

One player the club could look to move on, if they can, is forward Tjay De Barr.

The 22-year-old sees his contract expire next summer and offloading him in January could see the club save six months’ worth of wages.

The forward has appeared just four times for the club so far this season and has three or four names ahead of him in the pecking order upfront.

For his own good, a January move away for regular minutes could be a great option, with neither his short-term or long-term future looking like it lies with Wycombe Wanderers.

Loan: Arnold Matshazi

Last but not least, one player the club could potentially look to find a loan deal for come January is centre-forward Arnold Matshazi.

As discussed above, there are plenty of options in that position at the club, meaning the 19-year-old’s chances are going to be very limited this season.

Indeed, whilst he has made two club appearances, he has also been out on a short-term loan deal in the National League South with Slough Town.

The more experience of men’s senior football the better at this point so with no clear path to the side at Wycombe at the moment, the club should be seeking another loan, perhaps to the National League, during the winter window.

Not only would that allow the 19-year-old more game time, but it would also represent a step up from his previous loan with Slough Town this season.