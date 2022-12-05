Keep, sell and loan: 3 Watford players who could be involved in January transfer activity

Watford will be aiming to push on in the Championship under the guidance of Slaven Bilic over the course of the coming months.

In order to bolster the club’s chances of securing an immediate return to the Premier League in 2023, Bilic may have to draft in some fresh faces in the upcoming transfer window.

The Croatian will also need to make decisions regarding the futures of some of the existing members of the club’s squad.

Here, we have decided to take a look at three Watford players who could be involved in some transfer activity in January.

Check them out below!

Keep: Joao Pedro

Despite the fact that Joao Pedro signed a new contract at Watford earlier this season which is set to keep him at the club until the summer of 2028, he continues to be linked with a move to Newcastle United.

According to Football Insider, the Magpies are interested in sealing a move for the Brazilian after having an approach rejected by the Hornets in the summer transfer window.

Whereas Watford would be able to secure a sizeable fee for Joao Pedro in January, they will find it difficult to draft in a sufficient replacement for him in such a short period of time.

Taking this into consideration, the Hornets must hold firm if Newcastle decide to try and test their resolve by submitting an offer.

The 21-year-old could go on to play a key role in Watford’s push for promotion if he maintains his fitness as he has already provided eight direct goal contributions at this level during the current campaign.

Sell: Mattie Pollock

One of the individuals who could potentially benefit from sealing a permanent exit from Watford in the upcoming window is Mattie Pollock.

Due to the presence of Christian Kabasele, Francisco Sierralta, William Troost-Ekong and Craig Cathcart, Pollock has been limited to just three appearances in all competitions this season.

In his only start at Championship level for Watford, Pollock failed to help his side secure a positive result against Millwall as the club suffered a 3-0 defeat at The Den.

Unless Pollock is able to step up his performance levels, the Hornets ought to consider selling him to a team in a lower division if he attracts interest from elsewhere.

Loan: Rey Manaj

Given that Watford are able to turn to the likes of Keinan Davis, Vakoun Bayo and Joao Pedro for inspiration, Rey Manaj could be forced to watch on from the sidelines for the remainder of the campaign if he stays at Vicarage Road.

A recent report from Spanish outlet Fichajes suggested that Getafe are interested in signing Manaj on loan from the Hornets.

If Getafe are indeed keen on a move, Watford ought to consider sanctioning a switch providing that assurances are given regarding game-time for the forward who has not featured for his current side since August due to injury.

In the five league appearances that he has made for the Hornets, Manaj has failed to score a goal or provide an assist at this level and is currently averaging an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.28 at this level.

