Keep, sell and loan: 3 Swansea players who could be involved in January transfer activity

Swansea City will be looking to continue their push for the top-six places in the Championship as this season progresses.

The Swans currently sit eighth in the second-tier standings and are only denied a spot in the play-offs because of goal difference.

January is now right around the corner, with the upcoming window set to be an important one for Russell Martin and Co. at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Whilst we wait and see what the rest of the season looks like for the South Wales club, here, we take a look at three Swansea players who could be involved in January transfer activity…

Keep – Joel Piroe

Attracting interest in the summer, it would be no surprise if Joel Piroe remains on the radars of clubs in the Premier League when January comes around.

A forward who plays an important role in Martin’s current system in South Wales, Swansea are likely to hold a defiant stance if interest was to surface.

With the ambitions being high at the Swansea.com Stadium, they will be eager to keep hold of a player as exciting and as vital as Piroe.

Sell – Michael Obafemi

Swansea should not be looking to sell Michael Obafemi when January comes around as he still has an important part to play at Swansea, however, they will have to be prepared for potential interest.

A player with lots of desirable attributes, he has not started as many games as he would have wanted to do this season.

Still, with an incredibly high ceiling, and with several Premier League outfits looking to bolster their attacking options, it would be no surprise if Obafemi was to emerge on radars.

Loan – Cameron Congreve

Swansea fans have every right to be excited about Cameron Congreve and what he can bring to the South Wales club in the future.

However, a loan move within the EFL could be the best step with his immediate future in mind, with nothing beating the experience of regular football within a senior environment.

Should he go on and enjoy a productive loan stint elsewhere, then he would bolster his chances of being called upon more regularly next season.