Keep, sell and loan: 3 Sunderland players who could be involved in January transfer activity

It has been an excellent first season back in the Championship for Sunderland.

The Black Cats, who were promoted from League One through the play-offs last campaign, currently sit 10th in the Championship, one point from the play-offs.

Tony Mowbray’s side returned to action following the World Cup break with a 3-0 win over Millwall at the Stadium of Light, with second half goals from Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard and Ellis Simms securing all three points.

Sunderland’s league standing is even more impressive when you consider the disruption they have had to contend with this term. Alex Neil, who guided the club to promotion from the third tier, left in August to join fellow Championship side Stoke City. They have also been without star striker Ross Stewart for much of the season, even having to play without a striker at times with Ellis Simms also having spells on the sidelines.

Given the injuries he has endured, it is likely Mowbray will want to strengthen in January to add more depth, while also using his first opportunity to stamp his mark on the squad.

But which current Sunderland players might be involved in January transfer window action?

Keep: Ross Stewart

It goes without saying that keeping Stewart is imperative if Sunderland are to continue to challenge for the play-offs this season.

The 26-year-old scored 26 goals for the Black Cats on the way to promotion last season and made the step up seamlessly to the Championship, with five goals and three assists in his first seven games before his injury.

Stewart is returning to fitness and is expected to make his return in the coming weeks.

But the Scotsman’s future has been the subject of increasing speculation and as we exclusively revealed, Sunderland could cash in on him if he does not sign the lucrative new contract he has been offered.

He has been linked with a move to Sunderland’s North East rivals Middlesbrough, while recent reports also suggest that Greek side Olympiacos are interested.

It will be hugely concerning for the club that Stewart has not yet put pen to paper on his new deal and with more clubs seemingly keeping tabs on him, it seems only a matter of time before someone comes in with a bid.

Simms is the only other striker on Sunderland’s books with five goals and is not as prolific as Stewart, so his departure would leave Mowbray with a significant amount of work to do to replace him.

Stewart is arguably their key player and finding someone of his quality would be almost impossible, making it critical that he remains at the Stadium of Light beyond the closure of the window.

Sell: Leon Dajaku

It has been a tough time for Dajaku since his switch to the North East.

The 21-year-old signed for the club initially on loan from German side Union Berlin last season, before making the move permanent in the summer.

He scored four goals and provided three assists in 22 games in the third tier last season, but has found regular minutes hard to come by this season, making just seven appearances, largely from the bench.

There is lots of competition for places out wide with Amad Diallo, Patrick Roberts, Alex Pritchard, Jack Clarke and Jewison Bennette also at the club and Dajaku seems to be down the pecking order at the moment.

Mowbray recently said that Dajaku does feature in his plans, but he has found it difficult to fit him into the team.

“He’s got some good attributes and he needs to get his confidence levels up,” Mowbray told Chronicle Live.

“He needs to believe in himself. He has got a rocket in his right foot which he doesn’t show anybody enough – I watch him in training and he can take the net off the goals with the power in his right foot, and yet have you ever seen it?

“He’s got some competition if he wants to play wide in this team. The opportunity was there to play him centre-forward but I’m not sure he is comfortable with his back to goal, he needs the ball in front of him chasing onto it.”

The truth is that Mowbray does not seem convinced by Dajaku and he will not gain belief or find his form sitting on the bench, so perhaps it is best for him to move elsewhere.

Loan: Niall Huggins

Huggins is another player who has found his game time limited since his move to the Stadium of Light.

The 21-year-old signed from Leeds United last summer but has had his time at the club severely disrupted by injuries, making just four appearances last season and one so far this term.

Dennis Cirkin’s recent injury gave him an opportunity prior to the World Cup break, but with players now returning, it is difficult to see where Huggins’ chances are coming from.

With this in mind, it may be good for Huggins to spend some time out on loan, both to show Mowbray what he can do but to also gain some regular minutes and get back to full fitness.