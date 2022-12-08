Keep, sell and loan: 3 Sheffield Wednesday players who could be involved in January transfer activity

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to maintain their good form as we approach the halfway stage of this season.

The Owls are currently 3rd in the League One table, sitting just two points behind league leaders Plymouth Argyle.

Darren Moore’s side are in the middle of an impressive unbeaten run in the league, which has seen them keep pace with Plymouth and 2nd place Ipswich Town.

But as the January transfer window draws near, the club will be weighing up their options for when player trading can resume.

Here we look at who Wednesday should keep, sell and loan during the winter window…

Keep: Mark McGuinness

The Irishman has spent the first half of the season on loan from Cardiff City, and has impressed from his 12 league appearances.

The defender would be a big addition to the team if he were to arrive on a permanent basis.

Negotiating a deal to keep McGuinness at Hillsborough beyond this season would be a big get for the club.

It has been suggested that the club is likely to seek a deal with the Bluebirds, which would be a positive step for Wednesday to make this January.

Sell: Callum Paterson

Scottish side Hearts have been linked with a move for the forward in January.

Paterson has featured 11 times so far this season, starting just four games in the league.

One goal from this period shows that he is not the most important member of this Wednesday attack.

Cashing-in on the 28-year old in the winter could be a good source of income to be reinvested back into reinforcing this squad.

Loan: Rio Shipston

The 18-year old lacks experience and has yet to make any kind of impression on the first team squad.

The midfielder could use a loan out for the second half of the season to get a taste of senior level.

This will allow Moore to assess whether or not he is ready to make the step up to the first team squad, as it is unlikely he will receive any game time with Wednesday in the second half of this campaign.