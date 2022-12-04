Keep, sell and loan: 3 Sheffield United players who could be involved in January transfer activity

Sheffield United will be hoping to secure promotion to the Premier League during what remains of this Championship campaign.

The Blades have made a rather positive start in achieving that ambition but there is a lot of football left to play in the second tier this term.

January will prove to be important for the Yorkshire club, both from an incoming and potential outgoing perspective.

Whilst we wait and see what this season possibly holds for Paul Heckingbottom and Co. here, we take a look at three current Sheffield United players who could be involved in January transfer activity…

Keep: Iliman Ndiaye

Enjoying an excellent start to the campaign and proving to consistently be a level above, it would be no surprise if Iliman Ndiaye emerges on the radars of several top-flight clubs in January.

Also making his mark on the international stage, Ndiaye’s stock could rise if he puts on a show against England later this evening.

Of course, the Blades are pushing for promotion, so they will likely hold an incredibly high valuation of the young attacker, and rightly so.

Sell: Sander Berge

First and foremost, Sheffield United should look to keep hold of Sander Berge but it is certainly a possibility that he could be sold.

Berge has spent a large chunk of this campaign out with an injury but that is unlikely to stop clubs from keeping an eye on his situation.

Another who certainly has the required abilities to thrive in the higher division, he is another who the Blades will place a hefty price tag on.

Consistently putting in excellent levels of performance in the here and now, he also comes with an incredibly high ceiling.

Sheffield United’s push for promotion will likely make a move in January a difficult one for clubs to complete.

Loan: Daniel Jebbison

Daniel Jebbison has made some exciting progress through the ranks at Sheffield United and is currently on the fringes of things at first-team level.

Undoubtedly possessing talent and a desire to thrive with the Blades, he may be in need of more game time away from the Blades to better his chances of selection next season.

Jebbison enjoyed a loan spell with Burton Albion during the first half of the last campaign, so if a loan move was to be sanctioned, Sheffield United would likely be assessing top-half League One sides.