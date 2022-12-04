Keep, sell and loan: 3 Rotherham United players who could be involved in January transfer activity

Rotherham United have made a much better start to the season than many expected with Paul Warne making a real statement of intent with his former side before his departure.

The Millers managed to secure an impressive victory at Sheffield United under new boss Matt Taylor shortly before the international break before backing that up with a 1-1 draw away at Luton Town, capitalising on Nathan Jones’ departure from Kenilworth Road to take a point away from Bedfordshire.

That has put them in a decent position during the World Cup break – but there’s still plenty for them to do if they want to ensure they are playing Championship football once again next season.

This may mean more investment during the January transfer window, with the Millers keeping just one clean sheet in their last seven league games and potentially in need of more defensive additions because of this.

They will also need to think about potential departures because the likes of Chiedozie Ogbene and Ben Wiles are likely to be the subject of interest from elsewhere during this winter period.

And looking ahead, we take a look at one player the club may keep, one they may sell and a first-teamer they may look to loan out as they prepare for the upcoming window.

Keep: Chiedozie Ogbene

Triggering their one-year option on the Irishman’s deal in the summer, the Millers have no further lifelines in their quest to keep the 25-year-old in South Yorkshire beyond next year.

And because of this, the January window may be their last opportunity to cash in on him which leaves the club in an extremely difficult situation.

They could sell him – but they are unlikely to receive a huge fee considering how little time there is left on his contract so it probably isn’t worth it.

Instead, the Republic of Ireland international could play a huge part in keeping his side in the second tier and that could be crucial for the Millers in their quest to remain in their current division for the long term.

Sell: Ben Wiles

Wiles’ contract expires in 2023 – but the Millers still have their 12-month extension option at their disposal and this will maximise the midfielder’s valuation ahead of the January window.

That could give the club the ideal chance to maximise their profit on him this winter – and considering he struggled when he was denied a move to Burnley – his current side may be willing to sell him if an adequate bid comes in for him.

With the money they would generate from his sale, that could allow them to bring in a decent replacement and could also enable them to invest in other areas of their team as they look to stay up.

Managing to remain fit and starting regularly this term, more offers could potentially come in for him next month.

Loan: Tolaji Bola

With Shane Ferguson and Cohen Bramall available as other options on the left-hand side, Bola could potentially be loaned out when 2023 comes along to allow manager Taylor to add to other areas of his squad.

Considering this will be the manager’s first transfer window at the New York Stadium too, he may want to make new additions anyway and one of these signings could be a left wing-back.

That could push Bola further down the pecking order and considering he’s only made two appearances this season, he hasn’t exactly had a huge chance to impress so it wouldn’t be a huge shock to see him loaned out.

The Millers may not generate a huge fee for the 23-year-old – but his exit would free up another wage and that could enable another player to come in.

Considering they only recruited three loanees during the summer, they have room for two more in their matchday squad.