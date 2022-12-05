Keep, sell and loan: 3 Reading players who could be involved in January transfer activity

Reading have had a good season so far, even if the form leading up to the World Cup break will have concerned Paul Ince.

However, most expected a tough campaign for the Royals, so the fact they’re sitting 13th in the table has to be a positive, even if the division is incredibly tight.

With January on the horizon, Ince and the recruitment team will be hoping to be busy but the off-field issues that have impacted Reading over the years could once again restrict what they can do.

Therefore, plenty of big decisions may need to be made on the current squad and here we look at THREE players who could be involved in some activity in the New Year…

Keep: Yakou Meite

There hasn’t been speculation surrounding the forward yet but with his contract expiring in the summer you would expect that to change.

Clubs will surely see the 26-year-old as a potential bargain and there will be a temptation for the Royals to cash in considering it’s the last chance to get a fee for Meite.

But, he still has a lot to offer and his ability to play in different attacking roles, and that pace to run behind, makes him a useful asset and one that Ince needs to keep.

Sell: Lucas Joao

It’s a similar situation for Reading with Joao, who sees his contract expire in the summer of 2023.

Unlike Meite though, the striker is someone they should consider getting a fee for, which could help free up space and funds to bring in new additions. Joao is obviously a good player but with Shane Long and Andy Carroll at the club, Ince has natural number nines, whilst Meite can play there as well if needed.

So, if someone has to go, it may be worth shifting Joao, and there’s always the possibility that he will lose focus as his contract runs down too.

Loan: Jokull Andresson

The keeper has had bad luck with injury recently but he’s now back in training and should be ready to get competitive football again in January.

Andresson has had spells with Morecambe and Exeter over the years and the 21-year-old is at the stage in his career where he needs to be getting regular minutes to show what he can do, as he’s not going to become number one for Ince this season.

You would expect there to be plenty of takers for him in the lower leagues and a temporary move would be ideal for the stopper.