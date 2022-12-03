Keep, sell and loan: 3 QPR players who could be involved in January transfer activity

The January transfer window will certainly be an interesting one for QPR.

With the club currently looking for a new manager following the departure of Michael Beale for Rangers, the identity of his replacement, will likely have a say with just how things work out in the window.

Indeed, there are plenty of decisions that will also needed to be made about the futures of some of the current members of the squad.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at one player QPR will likely keep, one player they might sell, and one who could be set for a loan move elsewhere, in the January transfer window.

Keep: Seny Dieng

As one of the Championship’s most reliable goalkeepers, Dieng is one QPR player who is often linked with a move elsewhere when it comes to a transfer window opening.

However, given that only veteran stopper Jordan Archer is on the books to provide back-up between the oposts at Loftus Road, you feel they can ill afford to let Dieng go.

Indeed, with the Senegal international’s contract at Loftus Road not set to expire until the end of the 2023/24 season, there is no pressure on QPR to sell Dieng in January, meaning they should surely be standing firm in the face of any potential interest.

Sell: Macauley Bonne

Having joined QPR in the summer of 2020 from Charlton, things have never really got going at Loftus Road for the striker.

Bonne has struggled for goals since joining QPR, and has so far been unable to build on an impressive loan spell with Ipswich last season, playing just 59 minutes of Championship football during the current campaign.

As a result, with his contract at Loftus Road due to expire at the end of this season, it could make sense for QPR to look to sell the 27-year-old in January, given it will be their last chance to recieve a fee for him.

Loan: Mido Shodipo

Shodipo is no stranger to a loan move, having had temporary spells with Oxford and Sheffield Wednesday in League One in the last two seasons, enjoying more success with one than the other.

Since returning to QPR in the summer however, the winger has started just two league games for the Championship side, meaning the 25-year-old is not really getting the game time he needs at this stage of his career.

With that in mind, a loan move to aid his development could make sense, while it would also give Shodipo the opportunity to produce the performances needed to earn a new contract either with QPR or elsewhere, before his current deal expires in the summer.