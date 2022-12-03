Keep, sell and loan: 3 Preston North End players who could be involved in January transfer activity

Preston North End’s recruitment has been very impressive in the last few transfer windows, and it has enabled the club to look up at the play-off places as a realistic aim rather than be peering over their shoulders at the second tier’s bottom three.

Ryan Lowe has inherited a squad that was playing a different style of football in the eras of Alex Neil and Frankie McAvoy, and the former striker needs time to bring his own personnel to Deepdale.

North End have shown a lot of promise in the first part of the second tier ahead of the World Cup, a very strange few months statistically, and they are only outside of the top six on goal difference as we edge towards the league’s resumption.

Here, we have taken a look at three PNE players who could be involved in January transfer activity…

Keep: Emil Riis

The Danish striker has not had the same impact as last season, though the same can be said for the majority of the club’s attacking players, but the underlying numbers suggest that Riis will go on to comfortably surpass double figures this season regardless.

Interest may arise, as it did in the summer, around the 24-year-old, but with him tied down at the club until the summer of 2025, they are under no immediate pressure to sell.

Sell: Sean Maguire

Maguire has been on the decline for some years now, and it may be worthwhile offloading the Irishman to free up some wages to increase their chances of strengthening their attacking contingent.

The 28-year-old has only made four league starts, has not come up with a goal contribution, and is out of contract in the summer anyway.

Letting him go in January could allow Lowe to prioritise players with a future in the first team.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Preston North End players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 Dave Nugent Yes No

Loan: Matthew Olosunde

Lowe has been very reluctant to use Olosunde since his arrival at North End, and that does not look set to change this season.

The 24-year-old’s deal is also up in the summer, and loan to buy terms may be negotiable to offload the right back and recoup a nominal fee for his services.

It does not feel like keeping Olosunde at the club for the second half of the season would be beneficial for either party.