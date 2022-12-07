Keep, sell and loan: 3 Portsmouth players who could be involved in January transfer activity

Danny Cowley will want to squeeze all he can out of the January transfer window to boost Portsmouth‘s hopes in the League One promotion battle.

Pompey are eighth as things stand – two points outside the top six but with games in hand over the teams above them – and but have not won a league game since the 22nd of October.

It would be no surprise to see Cowley look to add some reinforcements next month but the winter window could see some of his current players on the move as well.

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted three Portsmouth players who could be involved in January transfer activity…

Keep: Owen Dale

Blackpool loanee Owen Dale has impressed while on loan at Fratton Park, scoring once and providing five assists in 21 appearances, but the Championship club do have the option of recalling him next month.

However, the latest reports have suggested that the South Coast club are growing increasingly confident that they can hold onto him until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

That will certainly be a boost for Cowley and for his side’s promotion hopes.

Sell: Ronan Curtis

Rarely has a window gone by without Ronan Curtis being linked with a move away from Pompey in recent years but January could be the time he finally departs.

The 26-year-old’s current deal expires at the end of the season, which means the winter window represents their last chance to cash in.

Portsmouth were reportedly ready to accept £500,000 for him in the summer amid interest from the SPFL and the EFL but they may have to drop his valuation given how long is left on his contract.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Portsmouth players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 Has former Pompey player Jed Wallace ever played for a London based club? Yes No

Loan: Dan Gifford

18-year-old forward Dan Gifford has spent a brief spell away on loan already this season and it would be no surprise to see him leave Fratton Park again in January.

Despite featuring in matchday squads previously, the teenager is yet to make his senior debut for Pompey and looks like a player that needs to get more experience under his belt.

A loan move in January could offer just that and there was talk of non-league interest in October.