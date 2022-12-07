Keep, sell and loan: 3 Oxford United players who could be involved in January transfer activity

Oxford United will be looking to push on in League One between now and the end of December under the guidance of manager Karl Robinson.

Since suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Peterborough United in October, the U’s have embarked on a seven-match unbeaten run at this level.

Currently six points adrift of the play-off places in the third-tier, Oxford may be able to bolster their chances of challenging for a top-six finish if they secure the services of some fresh faces in January.

Robinson may also need to make some decisions regarding the futures of existing members of his squad in the New Year.

Here, we have decided to take a look at one player the club should definitely keep, one player they should sell and one player who could benefit from a temporary departure from the Kassam Stadium…

Keep – Cameron Brannagan

Cameron Brannagan was heavily linked with a move to Blackpool earlier this year before opting to commit his future to Oxford by signing a new contract.

Whereas the midfielder’s current deal is set to run until 2025, he could still potentially attract interest from elsewhere in January as he has managed to produce some encouraging performances for the U’s this season.

As well as scoring nine goals in all competitions, Brannagan is currently averaging the third highest WhoScored match rating (6.87) for Oxford in League One.

By keeping the 26-year-old at the club, the U’s could reach new heights in the third-tier with him in their side.

Sell – Slavi Spasov

Slavi Spasov’s current contract at Oxford is set to expire next summer.

The Bulgarian has only made eight senior appearances for the U’s during his career and recently returned to the club following a loan spell at Banbury United.

When you consider that Spasov only managed to score one goal in seven National League North appearances for Banbury, he is unlikely to make a positive impression for Oxford during the remainder of the season.

With the transfer window representing an opportunity to secure a fee for Spasov, Oxford ought to consider selling him if they receive interest from elsewhere.

Loan – James Golding

James Golding could benefit from a temporary spell away from Oxford in 2023.

A product of Oxford’s youth academy, the defender has been limited to just six appearances in all competitions this season.

By joining a team in January who are willing to utilise him in on a regular basis in the second half of the campaign, the 18-year-old could improve significantly as a player before returning to the Kassam Stadium ahead of the 2023/24 term.