Keep, sell and loan: 3 Norwich City players who could be involved in January transfer activity

Norwich City will be looking to have an active January transfer window as they aim to improve their fortunes this season.

The Canaries haven’t had a bad season by any means but find themselves way off the promotion pace in the Championship.

Currently sitting 5th, Dean Smith’s side are nine points off the top spot and haven’t looked like serious automatic promotion challengers yet. A good January transfer window could change that whether that’s incomings or outgoings.

Here, we look at the current squad and assess who Norwich should keep, sell and loan out, when the market reopens at the turn of the year.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Norwich City players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 Russell Martin? Yes No

Keep: Max Aarons

It goes without saying that retaining Aarons in January has to be a priority.

He’s not been in top form this season but he’s a player of immense quality and what he adds to the right-hand side for Norwich when in form is invaluable.

He’s a tidy dribbler and capable of finding space down the right, giving the Canaries an outlet when in possession. Removing that from this team without a replacement would be detrimental to ensuring Norwich are expansive in possession.

Sell: Todd Cantwell

Cantwell’s career at Carrow Road has taken a drop in the last year. It’s a big dilemma for Norwich as to whether they keep or sell Cantwell.

There’s clearly a talented player there, but he’s not shown his best form in at least 18 months.

In Norwich’s last full season at Championship level, Cantwell averaged 1.6 key passes per game as per WhoScored, meaning he was creating big chances for his teammates, something that has seemingly dwindled this season.

Norwich were willing to sell last season, considering his loan to Bournemouth had an option to buy but a move failed to materialise. With his deal coming to an end this season, it may make sense for Norwich to cash in on the playmaker.

Loan: Adam Idah

Idah has managed just one appearance so far this season and at 21, he’s at a key time in his development.

He’s proven himself to be a good finisher in his cameo appearances and deserves a consistent run of games for him to hit his potential.

With Teemu Pukki and Josh Sargent ahead of the Ireland international in the pecking order at Carrow Road, getting a loan move may be the best thing for the youngster yet.

Whether that’s in the Championship or League One, a consistent run of games could prove to be huge for his development.