Keep, sell and loan: 3 MK Dons players who could be involved in January transfer activity

MK Dons will be hoping to escape the League One relegation places as this third-tier campaign progresses.

The Dons, who secured a third-place finish last time out, have really struggled to continue the momentum, with the impact of several key player departures being particularly noticeable.

The January transfer window will likely emerge as an opportunity for Liam Manning to make necessary changes in what is expected to be a big month for the club.

Whilst we wait and see how the rest of the campaign goes on at the Stadium MK, here, we take a look at three MK Dons players who could be involved in January transfer activity…

Keep: Mo Eisa

A player still of high quality at League One level, Mo Eisa is a player that has the ability to aid MK Dons’ pursuit of moving away from the relegation places.

The 26-year-old has managed just 259 minutes of third-tier action thus far this season, spending the early stages of the campaign recovering from injury.

Impressing since his return, and enjoying a productive campaign last time out, Eisa could be a player that emerges on other clubs’ radar in January.

However, the Dons should be doing all they can to keep hold of a player who has the capabilities of firing his side out of the difficult situation they find themselves in.

Sell: Franco Ravizolli

Impressing in the glimpses MK Dons fans have seen of him, Franco Ravizolli is certainly a player who could thrive at League One level.

However, the progress of Jamie Cumming has restricted him from playing regular League One football with the Dons over the past season and a half.

Perhaps deserving of more chances in a first-team environment, a permanent move elsewhere for the 25-year-old might be his best option with the immediate future in mind.

The League One outfit also have David Martin at the club, meaning there would be no need for the Buckinghamshire outfit to scan the market immediately for a replacement.

Loan: Dan Kemp

Viewed as someone who could carry the attacking threat that Scott Twine posed, Dan Kemp has been unable to do that when he has been handed a chance this season.

The 23-year-old has been limited to under 300 minutes of League One football this season and is someone who the Dons may believe needs a loan move to better his chances in the future.

However, there is also a chance that Manning could consider selling him when January comes around.